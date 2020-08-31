Guelph COVID-19 assessment centre to move once again

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic is moving for the second time and what appears to be the final time.

The current location at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre will close on Sept. 10 and the new clinic at 400 Southgate Drive will open on Sept. 11.

Officials say now that the province is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan, they said it’s time for the recreation centre to return to its original use.

The new location, which is being supplied by Danby Products, will remain there for the duration of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The first COVID-19 assessment clinic opened on March 17 on Delhi Street next to the hospital. It then moved to the recreation centre on Victoria Road on April 6.

Story continues below advertisement

“The assessment centre in Guelph has played a key role in responding to the pandemic in our community,” Guelph’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

7:22 Will students need testing at school? Your questions about COVID-19 Will students need testing at school? Your questions about COVID-19

The new location, located near Hanlon Expressway and Laird Road is serviced by Guelph Transit route 16, seven days a week.

Since it first opened in March, the assessment clinic has conducted 27,285 tests. Over 95 per cent of the tests have come back negative.

As of Monday, Guelph was reporting 260 confirmed cases. Ten of those are considered active, while 239 people have recovered and 11 people have died.