Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

U.S. appeals court won’t dismiss former Trump adviser Michael Flynn case

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
White House calls Michael Flynn case one of ‘injustice’
WATCH: White House calls Michael Flynn case one of ‘injustice’

A federal appeals court won’t order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, permitting a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against the former Trump administration national security adviser.

The decision keeps the matter at least temporarily alive and rejects efforts by both Flynn’s lawyers and the Justice Department to force the prosecution to be dropped without any further hearings from the judge.

Federal prosecutors moved in May to dismiss the prosecution even though Flynn himself had pleaded guilty and admitted lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation about his contacts with a Moscow diplomat.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.S. judges voice skepticism over Trump’s bid to drop Michael Flynn case

After a judge refused to immediately dismiss the case, his lawyers asked a federal appeals court to step in and force him to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

At issue before the court was whether U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could be forced to grant the Justice Department’s request without even holding a hearing to scrutinize the basis for the request.

“We have no trouble answering that question in the negative,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

Flynn was the only person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation who had been a White House official. Mueller’s probe investigated ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpMichael FlynnTrump Russia probefiring of michael flynn caseformer trump national adviser casemichael flynn case updateus appeals court michael flynn case
Flyers
More weekly flyers