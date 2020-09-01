Menu

Crime

Arrest made in relation to downtown Hamilton street robberies

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 1, 2020 8:21 am
Hamilton police have charged a 38-year-old man with committing a pair of downtown street robberies and are still investigating four others.
Hamilton police have charged a 38-year-old man with committing a pair of downtown street robberies and are still investigating four others. Don Mitchell / Global News

An arrest has been made in connection with a spate of street robberies in downtown Hamilton.

Hamilton police say 38-year-old Ronald Fidler is facing two counts of robbery after victims were approached by a suspect on a bicycle who either snatched their cellphone or tried to grab their backpack.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating series of robberies involving bicycle

Four of six such robberies, which happened between Friday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Aug. 24, remain unsolved and under investigation, but police say they’ve tied Fidler to two of the crimes after obtaining surveillance video.

In each of the robberies, the victim was either walking alone or waiting for public transit at the time they were approached.

Hamilton PoliceHamilton Crimedowntown HamiltonCellphone Thefthamilton street robberies
