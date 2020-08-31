1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Lebret, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a rollover south of Lebret, Sask.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle rollover Sunday at around 2 p.m. on a gravel road known as Wide Awake Road.

There were three people in the vehicle, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. RCMP have not released her name.

An 18-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was air-lifted to a Regina hospital. There is no update on her condition.

A boy under the age of 16, who police believe was the driver, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. RCMP said his injuries are not critical.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been released as Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP continue their investigation with the assistance of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Lebret is roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.

1:15 Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask. Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.