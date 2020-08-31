1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Lebret, Sask.

One person is dead after a rollover south of Lebret, Sask.
Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle rollover Sunday at around 2 p.m. on a gravel road known as Wide Awake Road.
There were three people in the vehicle, police said.
A 20-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. RCMP have not released her name.
An 18-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was air-lifted to a Regina hospital. There is no update on her condition.
A boy under the age of 16, who police believe was the driver, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. RCMP said his injuries are not critical.
No other details have been released as Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP continue their investigation with the assistance of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Lebret is roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.
