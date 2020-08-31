Menu

Canada

1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Lebret, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 12:27 pm
Three people have been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 905 entering Black Lake, Sask., 650 km north of La Ronge.
RCMP says a woman was killed and two people were injured in a rollover on a gravel road south of Lebret, Sask., on Aug. 30, 2020. File / Global News

One person is dead after a rollover south of Lebret, Sask.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle rollover Sunday at around 2 p.m. on a gravel road known as Wide Awake Road.

Read more: Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.

There were three people in the vehicle, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. RCMP have not released her name.

An 18-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was air-lifted to a Regina hospital. There is no update on her condition.

A boy under the age of 16, who police believe was the driver, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. RCMP said his injuries are not critical.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man, 62, dead following crash on Highway 10 outside of Melville, Sask.

No other details have been released as Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP continue their investigation with the assistance of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Lebret is roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.

