Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

St. Louis couple charged for waving guns at BLM protesters make 1st court appearance

By Staff The Associated Press
Couple points guns at protesters marching past St. Louis home
WATCH: Couple points guns at protesters marching past St. Louis home

The white St. Louis couple charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home in June made their first court appearance Monday on felony charges.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were in court briefly and did not enter a plea. The judge continued their case until Oct. 6.

After the hearing, the McCloskeys’ attorney, Joel Schwartz, said they are innocent of any wrongdoing and they look forward to getting the case resolved.

Read more: St. Louis couple who waved guns at BLM protesters charged with unlawful use of weapon

Several hundred demonstrators on June 28 veered onto the private street where the couple’s Renaissance palazzo-style mansion sits. The McCloskeys said the protesters knocked down an iron gate and ignored a “No Trespassing” sign. Protest leaders said the gate was open and the demonstration was peaceful.

Mark McCloskey came out with a semi-automatic rifle and his wife emerged with a semi-automatic handgun. No shots were fired. Missouri law allows homeowners to use force, even lethal force, to defend their homes.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the guns created the risk of bloodshed. The McCloskeys said they felt threatened.

Last week, the McCloskeys made the case in an opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Black Lives Matter, St. Louis, Mark and Patricia McCloskey
