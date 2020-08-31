Tubing accident on Grand River in Caledonia sends 3 children to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three children have been treated in hospital for injuries after a tubing accident on the Grand River in Caledonia.

Haldimand County OPP say two of the kids — nine and 11 years old — were thrown into the path of a concrete pillar at the Highway 6 overpass when their tube struck a wave as it was being pulled by a boat on Sunday afternoon.

The third child, 13 years old, was able to jump from the tube before it collided with the pillar just after 4 p.m.

The injured kids were treated at the scene by Hamilton and Six Nations paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Police have not released any details about their injuries, other than to say that they are not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement