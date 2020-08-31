Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Tubing accident on Grand River in Caledonia sends 3 children to hospital

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 31, 2020 11:02 am
A tubing accident on the Grand River sent three children to hospital on Sunday afternoon.
A tubing accident on the Grand River sent three children to hospital on Sunday afternoon. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Three children have been treated in hospital for injuries after a tubing accident on the Grand River in Caledonia.

Haldimand County OPP say two of the kids — nine and 11 years old — were thrown into the path of a concrete pillar at the Highway 6 overpass when their tube struck a wave as it was being pulled by a boat on Sunday afternoon.

Trending Stories

The third child, 13 years old, was able to jump from the tube before it collided with the pillar just after 4 p.m.

The injured kids were treated at the scene by Hamilton and Six Nations paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Police have not released any details about their injuries, other than to say that they are not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceGrand RiverCaledoniaTubingtubing accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers