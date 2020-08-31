‘Deplorable and malicious’: Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized at Toronto church

A church in Toronto says its statue of the Virgin Mary, which stands in front of the building, was decapitated overnight Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the Our Lady of Lebanon church in Toronto said they “were shocked to discover a horrible act of vandalism: We found that the statue of the Virgin Mary … was decapitated!”
“Our parishioners, when exiting the church, were horrified to see such a deplorable and malicious act.”
The post said the church has contacted police.
Toronto police said they do not have a report at this time.
It also said it will be reviewing the footage from the security cameras.
