Canada

‘Deplorable and malicious’: Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized at Toronto church

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 7:39 am
The vandalized statue of the Virgin Mary can be seen outside the church in Toronto.
A church in Toronto says its statue of the Virgin Mary, which stands in front of the building, was decapitated overnight Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Our Lady of Lebanon church in Toronto said they “were shocked to discover a horrible act of vandalism: We found that the statue of the Virgin Mary … was decapitated!”

“Our parishioners, when exiting the church, were horrified to see such a deplorable and malicious act.”

The post said the church has contacted police.

Toronto police said they do not have a report at this time.

It also said it will be reviewing the footage from the security cameras.

