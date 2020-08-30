Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton firefighters battle blaze at east mountain home

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 30, 2020 7:00 pm
Firefighters have been called to a house fire on East 38th Street in Hamilton.
Firefighters have been called to a house fire on East 38th Street in Hamilton. Katelyn Zsidi/900 CHML

Police and firefighters have been called to a house fire on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Emergency crews responded to a home on East 38th Street, between Dallas Avenue and Macassa Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

As many as 10 units from the Hamilton Fire Department have been called to the scene.

Read more: Hamilton firefighters battle large commercial fire near Tim Hortons Field

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come.

Fire crews race to control historic California wildfire
Fire crews race to control historic California wildfire
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHouse FireHamilton PoliceHamilton FireHamilton Fire DepartmentEast Mountainfire in Hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers