Hamilton firefighters battle blaze at east mountain home

Police and firefighters have been called to a house fire on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Emergency crews responded to a home on East 38th Street, between Dallas Avenue and Macassa Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

As many as 10 units from the Hamilton Fire Department have been called to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come.

