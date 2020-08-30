Small aircraft lands near Highway 404 north of Toronto; no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Police north of Toronto are telling drivers to expect heavy traffic after a small aircraft landed on Highway 404.

Police say the pilot and passengers are out of the plane and sustained no injuries from the incident.

It’s unclear at this time why the plane made the unusual touchdown, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team to investigate.

Read more: Small plane makes emergency landing on Quebec highway

Police say the plane is on the east side of Highway 404 at 16th Avenue, just north of Buttonville Airport in Markham.

Images from a traffic camera near the area showed police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be a plane parked beside the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

York police say they anticipate delays as motorists slow down to gaze at the unexpected sight.