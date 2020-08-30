Wildfire in Yarmouth County 60 per cent contained, ground crews on scene

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire in the Argyle area of Yarmouth County has been 60 per cent contained as of Sunday, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Lands and Forestry.

The wildfire started on Thursday causing smoke issues in the area, which forced the closure of Highway 103 between exits 31 and 32 near Pubnico.

Two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene, with air tankers from New Brunswick dropping water to help contain the fire, according to the department.

On Saturday afternoon, the fire was 50 per cent contained, and the response included 21 Lands and Forestry crew, one helicopter and one volunteer fire department.

The department said that the area received significant rain overnight, which helped contain the fire.

The department also noted that ground crews are currently on the scene attending to hotspots.

According to the province, there were multiple wildfires that crews were responding to, including ones in Lunenburg, Queens, Cumberland and Annapolis counties.

“Rain will bring welcome relief but several fires will likely require continued efforts to fully extinguish,” the department said in a tweet.