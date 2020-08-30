‘Vandalism of our history’: Premier Jason Kenney condemns toppling of John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that if Montreal decides not to reinstall a statue of John A. MacDonald, which was toppled by protesters on Saturday, he would like to see it installed on the grounds of the Alberta legislature.

Montreal police confirmed the statue was unbolted, pulled down and sprayed with graffiti by protesters following one of a series of nationwide demonstrations which called for police to be defunded.

The statue’s head was disconnected from its body during the incident.

The movement to remove the statue was organized separately from the group calling for police defunding, according to a flyer obtained by Global News.

“Today, inspired by a summer of rebellion and anti-racist protest, a diverse coalition of young activists take it upon themselves to act where the city has failed,” read the flyer.

“We offer this action in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples of Tio’tia:ke, Turtle Island and across the globe, and all those fighting against colonialism and anti-blackness in the struggle for a better world.”

1/ A mob has torn down and defaced the statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal. This vandalism of our history and heroes must stop. As his biographer Richard Gwyn wrote, “no Macdonald, no Canada.” Both Macdonald & the country he created were flawed but still great. pic.twitter.com/ntxqmn0G49 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 29, 2020

“This vandalism of our history and heroes must stop,” Kenney said in a series of tweets Saturday afternoon.

“Many of those on the extreme left responsible for this kind of violence claim that Canada is an illegitimate state, all the while enjoying Canada’s rights, freedoms, privileges & prosperity,” Kenney said. “None of those things were created by accident.”

Kenney said that it is right to debate the life and legacy of Canada’s first prime minister, but that it is wrong “to allow roving bands of thugs to vandalize our history with impunity.”

The premier added that MacDonald was an immigrant who overcame”unimaginable” personal trauma to create a country from divided factions.

It is not the first time the John A. Macdonald statue has been targeted by those who see it as a symbol of racism and colonialism.

Critics of the statue have said that the Macdonald government’s involvement in the creation of the Indian Act, and the establishment of the residential school system, as well as racist comments towards Indigenous peoples, are reasons to target the statue.

Montreal’s mayor, Valérie Plante, was also quick to condemn the vandalism and added that the city’s public art office will begin work on the conservation of the statue in consultation with the city’s heritage experts.

“If the City of Montreal decides not to restore Wade’s statue of Macdonald to where it has stood for 125 years, we would be happy to receive it for installation on the grounds of Alberta’s legislature,” Kenney said.

–with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta, and the Canadian Press.