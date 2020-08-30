Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Black smoke from Richmond fire seen across Metro Vancouver Saturday evening

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 1:00 am
Richmond fire crews were busy Saturday evening battling a blaze at a recycling plant. Credit: Reid Cohoon.
Richmond fire crews were busy Saturday evening battling a blaze at a recycling plant. Credit: Reid Cohoon.

Richmond fire crews were called to a recycling plant near River Rd and Knox Way Saturday night.

The fire, which created thick, black smoke was seen across the Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

Richmond Fire Chief, Tim Wilkinson said in a tweet the fire was second alarm, and contained to a recycling plant.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

He also said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Emergency Health Services confirmed they sent one ambulance to assist any firefighters, but no one was at the plant when the blaze happened.

Wilkinson asking the public to help firefighters by staying away from the area.

More to come.

FireMetro VancouverRecyclingRichmondBlazefirefighterRichmond FirerichRecycling Plant Firemond
Flyers
More weekly flyers