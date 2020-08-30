Black smoke from Richmond fire seen across Metro Vancouver Saturday evening

Richmond fire crews were called to a recycling plant near River Rd and Knox Way Saturday night.
The fire, which created thick, black smoke was seen across the Lower Mainland.
Richmond Fire Chief, Tim Wilkinson said in a tweet the fire was second alarm, and contained to a recycling plant.
He also said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Emergency Health Services confirmed they sent one ambulance to assist any firefighters, but no one was at the plant when the blaze happened.
Wilkinson asking the public to help firefighters by staying away from the area.
More to come.
