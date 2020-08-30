Black smoke from Richmond fire seen across Metro Vancouver Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond fire crews were called to a recycling plant near River Rd and Knox Way Saturday night.

The fire, which created thick, black smoke was seen across the Lower Mainland.

City of Richmond says the fire was called in just after 7:20 p.m., reportedly burning near River Rd & Number 7 Rd. Possibly burning at a recycling business.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/z6TtiDc5Qd — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 30, 2020

Richmond Fire Chief, Tim Wilkinson said in a tweet the fire was second alarm, and contained to a recycling plant.

This a large fire at a recycling plant in North Richmond. Please stay out of this area to assist the firefighting efforts. #proudchief https://t.co/bgkemEsNTT — Tim Wilkinson (@tjgwilkinson) August 30, 2020

2nd alarm fire in Richmond on Knox Way. The fire is confined to a recycling plant. At this time there are no injuries to employees or firefighters. Please help but staying away from the scene. #proudchief — Tim Wilkinson (@tjgwilkinson) August 30, 2020

He also said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Emergency Health Services confirmed they sent one ambulance to assist any firefighters, but no one was at the plant when the blaze happened.

Wilkinson asking the public to help firefighters by staying away from the area.

