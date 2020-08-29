Menu

Politics

‘Probably so’: Trump says he’s likely to visit city where police shot Jacob Blake

By Nandita Bose and Timothy Gardner Reuters
U.S. President Trump likely to visit Kenosha amid protests
WATCH: "Probably so," U.S. President Trump told reporters in Texas, when asked if he would visit Kenosha where a police officer shot Black man Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down and remains in hospital.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will likely visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city that has seen unrest since a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.

“Probably so,” Trump told reporters in Texas, when asked if he would visit the city where the officer shot Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down and remains in hospital.

Read more: Family of Jacob Blake to lead Kenosha rally calling for an end to police violence

A 17-year-old is being held by authorities in Kenosha on suspicion of shooting three people who were protesting the shooting of Blake. Two of those people died.

Trump, who was in Texas to view storm damage after Hurricane Laura, provided no other details of a potential visit to Kenosha.

Donald TrumpWisconsinJacob BlakeKenoshaJacob Blake shootingtrump jacob blake shootingpolice shooting jacob blaketrump to visit wisconsin
