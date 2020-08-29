2 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, zero in Elgin-Oxford, Sarnia-Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in London-Middlesex on Saturday, along with no new recoveries or deaths.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) say there are now a total of 728 COVID-19 cases, with 652 recoveries and 57 deaths. The latest death was reported on June 12.

There are at least 19 active cases in the region.

Both new cases from Saturday are from the city of London Ont., according to MLHU data.

One patient is male and another is female. Neither are health-care workers. One is in their 30s and another is in their 40s.

At least 674 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

As of Saturday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 143.4, while Ontario’s was 282.1.

People in their 20s make up the largest percentage of cases in terms of age group with 21 per cent, or 153 cases.

Women make up 58 per cent of all cases, with 423.

Healthcare workers account for 159 cases, or 22 per cent.

Ontario

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 42,083.

It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since July 24 when 195 were reported.

The provincial death toll stayed at 2,809 as no new deaths were reported.

A total of 38,126 cases are considered resolved which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region.

Five new recoveries were also announced Saturday, increasing the total to 233.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 16 known active cases in the region: nine in Aylmer, five in Bayham, and two in Woodstock.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality within SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37 cases, respectively.

Three-quarters of COVID-19 cases are male.

Individuals aged 10-19 make up the highest number of cases in terms of age group with 31.3 per cent.

The region’s per cent positivity stood at 0.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 16.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not issue updates on the weekends.

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 116.

HPPH said the number of active cases in the region stood at 17, down from 21 on Thursday, though it remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or deaths as limited data is currently available.

In total, 42 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 39 cases have been reported, including 15 each in North Perth and Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 cases have been reported in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The majority of cases involve those in their 20s, with 25 cases, with those in their 60s accounting for 22 cases and those in their 50s accounting for 20 cases.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month reported that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Sarnia and Lambton

Zero new cases and two more recoveries were reported late Friday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

This keeps the region’s total case count at 338, of which 311 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently in early June.

It’s the sixth day in a row the region has reported no new cases.

There are at least two known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 22,636 tests have been received as of late Friday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

–With files from Jacquelyn LeBel and Ryan Rocca