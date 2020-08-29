Major Moncton traffic circle project to repair its ‘really bad shape’; 2-week closure expected

Send this page to someone via email

A major traffic circle in Moncton is expected to be fully closed for two weeks as it receives some upgrades, according to a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure engineer.

New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is undertaking an approximately $2.5-million project. It includes resurfacing or paving, extending the on-ramp from Paul Street, replacement of guardrail and adjustment to catch basins

Renee Morency-Cormier, a senior resident engineer, presented to city councillors earlier this week.

“It’s in really, really bad shape right now,” she said.

Work will extend beyond the traffic circle to on and off ramps.

The work will extend to the red arrows, showing the contract limits for the project. Source: City of Moncton

The ramp coming from Paul Street towards Route 15 will also be extended to “give a better sight view,” Morency-Cormier said.

Story continues below advertisement

About 70,000 vehicles used the traffic circle daily according to 2014 numbers, she said.

While the work is a provincial job, city councillors unanimously approved a noise bylaw exemption for some of the work to be done overnight.

However, at the meeting Monday, Morency-Cormier said she’s planning for a full closure of the traffic circle between Sept. 13-26 for two pavers and milling machines to do the work.

Jeremy Trevors, a department spokesperson, couldn’t confirm Friday if the closure has been approved yet.

Pierre Boudreau, a councillor-at-large for the city, said he’s pleased the work is being done.

He’s hoping for new signage to help avoid some confusion for drivers.

“It’s not an easy interchange, as far as I’m concerned,” he said in a phone interview. “I know many drivers simply avoid it if at all possible.”

Read more: Tougher rules coming to make driving on New Brunswick highways safer

“(The pending closure) may be an inconvenience to have to go around, but you should maybe plan ahead a little bit more so it can be done and can be fixed and we can all enjoy it when it is done,” Linda Doucet, a local driver, told Global News Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Jesse Urquhart, another local driver, said he takes the traffic circle daily. He agrees the closure will be worth the outcome.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “There’s potholes everywhere.”

According to Trevors, the total cost is expected to be about $2.5-million and barring poor weather, the project is expected to be completed Oct. 3.