2 seriously injured after shooting outside of north-end Toronto plaza

Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting outside of a plaza in Toronto’s north end Friday afternoon, officials say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the property on Jane Street near Yorkwoods Gate at around 5 p.m.
It was reported by police that up to 10 shots may have been fired.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said their crews took one of the victims to hospital and it appeared the second victim made their own way to a hospital.
As of Friday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
