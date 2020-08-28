2 seriously injured after shooting outside of north-end Toronto plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting outside of a plaza in Toronto’s north end Friday afternoon, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the property on Jane Street near Yorkwoods Gate at around 5 p.m.

It was reported by police that up to 10 shots may have been fired.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said their crews took one of the victims to hospital and it appeared the second victim made their own way to a hospital.

As of Friday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

