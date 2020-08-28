Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate robbery at Irving gas station in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 3:15 pm
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police are investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning at the Irving gas station on Inglis Street in Halifax.

Police say a man entered the station just after 4:30 a.m. and had a knife in hand.

According to a news release, he fled the store with cash and cigarettes.

Halifax policing policy group calls for civilian oversight of police
Halifax policing policy group calls for civilian oversight of police

Police say the suspect is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie with a red trim around the hood and brown cut-off shorts, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxRobberySuspecthalifax policeIrvingHalifax robberyInglis StreetIrving Gas Station
Flyers
More weekly flyers