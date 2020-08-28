Police investigate robbery at Irving gas station in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning at the Irving gas station on Inglis Street in Halifax.

Police say a man entered the station just after 4:30 a.m. and had a knife in hand.

According to a news release, he fled the store with cash and cigarettes.

Police say the suspect is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie with a red trim around the hood and brown cut-off shorts, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.