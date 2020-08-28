Menu

Cannabis

Canopy Growth to open 10 cannabis retail stores in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 12:54 pm
Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Sean Kilpatrick, The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. says it will open its first retail cannabis stores in Alberta.

The Ontario-based company says it’s set to open 10 stores under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners and has additional locations in the pipeline.

Read more: Canopy Growth reports bigger than expected quarterly loss

The stores, which are to open over the next week, include seven locations in Calgary, one each in Spruce Grove, Lethbridge and Edmonton.

Canopy says it will create more than 100 jobs in Alberta.

Canopy is one of Canada’s largest cannabis producers and retailers.

Read more: Alberta sees most money spent on cannabis since legalization: StatCan

Story continues below advertisement

The company says the expansion into Alberta will bring its number of retail locations across Canada to a total of 50, with more planned later this year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
