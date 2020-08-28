Menu

Crime

Tweed woman allegedly flees officers during arrest on Hwy. 401: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 10:09 am
A Tweed woman is accused of fleeing Quinte West OPP during an arrest on Highway 401 on Friday.
Global News

A Tweed, Ont., woman faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Quinte West early Friday.

According to Quinte West OPP, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of an erratic driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 through the Quinte West area. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle on the highway, east of Wallbridge Loyalist Road.

Read more: Apartment building, cruiser struck during police chase in Quinte West: OPP

Police say officers noticed suspected drugs in the vehicle and attempted to place the driver under arrest. The suspect allegedly drove away.

Around 2 a.m., the suspect was located in Marlbank by Napanee OPP and was arrested without incident.

Hollie Alicia Leveque, 28, of Tweed was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 1, OPP said.

