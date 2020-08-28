Tweed woman allegedly flees officers during arrest on Hwy. 401: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Tweed, Ont., woman faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Quinte West early Friday.

According to Quinte West OPP, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of an erratic driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 through the Quinte West area. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle on the highway, east of Wallbridge Loyalist Road.

Police say officers noticed suspected drugs in the vehicle and attempted to place the driver under arrest. The suspect allegedly drove away.

Around 2 a.m., the suspect was located in Marlbank by Napanee OPP and was arrested without incident.

Hollie Alicia Leveque, 28, of Tweed was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 1, OPP said.

1:52 Ontario government announces plans to add OPP officers, boost funding amid anti-racism protests Ontario government announces plans to add OPP officers, boost funding amid anti-racism protests