2 men targeted in Kelowna hotel shooting, say RCMP

Two people were allegedly targeted in Wednesday’s hotel shooting in Kelowna, according to police.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said the incident at the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue involved a single shooter, and that its General Investigation Section has taken over the case.

Police say the shooter appeared to have targeted two men in the parking lot of the hotel, firing several shots from a handgun. It is believed he then fled the area in a black car.

The hotel was a beehive of activity in the minutes after the 11 a.m. incident, with police swarming to the scene.

Police say neither victim sustained injuries from the gunfire, though one man did suffer minor injuries while fleeing. These injuries were treated at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

Originally, on Wednesday, police said officers located one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

In issuing the update on Thursday, police said an abandoned vehicle, suspected to be involved in the incident, was located just after 1 p.m. on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain.

Police added that a suspect was not located despite an extensive search of the area.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.