Comments

Canada

7-year-old Amur tiger dies unexpectedly at Moncton zoo

By Karla Renic Global News
Anya was born on October 31, 2012 and came to Magnetic Hill Zoo in the fall of 2013 with her mate, Alik. Together, they had 2 litters of cubs.
Anya was born on October 31, 2012 and came to Magnetic Hill Zoo in the fall of 2013 with her mate, Alik. Together, they had 2 litters of cubs.

Magnetic Hill Zoo announced Wednesday night that an Amur tiger named Anya passed away during a routine medical procedure.

The Zoo posted on its Facebook page that Anya’s death was sudden and a necropsy will determine the cause of death.

Staff member Jill Marvin said the tiger showed no noticeable changes in behavior or health prior to her death.

Anya was born in October 2012 and came to the zoo a year later with her mate tiger Alik, according to the zoo. Since then, the pair had two litters of cubs together.

Marvin said Alik is doing well and that staff are ensuring his well-being.

Read more: Animal rights activists rally at Greater Vancouver Zoo after emaciated moose put down

According to the zoo, Anya was an ambassador for Amur tigers, an endangered species.

The zoo said only about 400 are believed to be living in forests of the Amur region in Russia.

“Words cannot express the loss of Anya, we will miss her,” the zoo said on Facebook.

