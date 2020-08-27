New look Oshawa backpack program helping to ease back-to-school stress

Send this page to someone via email

Yet another program in Durham is feeling the effects of the pandemic.

In this case, it’s the Simcoe Hall Settlement House which says its backpack program looks a lot different this year, but parents who are sending their kids back to school say it has helped ease some of the stress.

“We didn’t really have a choice to send him back,” said Lindsay Trudell, sending her son back to class.

Trudell was getting her son set for school Thursday.

She was at the Simcoe Hall Settlement House to pick up a backpack full of the supplies he needs to start grade two in just over a week.

“I’m on maternity leave and after COVID hit and everything, my husband got laid off so we kind of ran low on funds,” said Trudell.

Trudell says making the decision to send him back to class was a difficult one, but she says it was a move they made with his education in mind.

“We really don’t want to send him back because we know how he is and we know it’s him times 20 but at the same time we aren’t teachers,” said Trudell.

Trudell isn’t alone. Other parents picking up backpacks Thursday say they’re also struggling with their decision.

“I got advice from family, friends, what they were going to be doing and what their thoughts of it was,” said Kimberly Forbes, a local parent.

“This year it’s hard. Because of the whole pandemic, we don’t know what to expect,” said Candice Hewston, another local parent.

Pat Savage has been coordinating the backpack program at Simcoe Hall for the past 12 years.

“A backpack filled with supplies can cost anywhere from $50 to $100, not everybody can afford that,” said Savage.

This year, parents have been asked to come alone and physically distance while picking up their supplies.

Savage says that’s just one of the ways in which this year has a different feel.

“People are very nervous about what’s happening but also realize they need to supply these items for their children and if turning to us can help them then they’re turning to us, we will help them,” said Savage.

Last year, over 1,100 backpacks were given out, the most in the programs 14 years but Savage says numbers have dropped durastically this year as only 750 students are registered and donations are also down.

“It’s uncertainty all around that wreaked havoc on it this year,” said Savage.

While supply and demand are down, the project has still helped families who chose, or had to, send their kids back to school in September.