Winnipeg Jets loan David Gustafsson to Swedish second division team

The Winnipeg Jets have announced 20-year-old center David Gustafsson has been loaned to his hometown team, Tingsryds AIF of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is the second division of the Swedish Hockey League.

While players would normally be just a few weeks away from prepping for the NHL pre-season at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a major adjustment to the NHL schedule for next season.

Gustafsson scored one goal in 22 games with the Jets during his rookie North American pro season. Winnipeg’s second-round pick in the 2018 NHL entry draft also scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in 13 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after returning from the World Junior Tournament in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

As per the agreement, which is similar to the one the Jets announced for defenceman Ville Heinola with Rauman Lukko of the Finnish League on Aug. 12, Gustafsson will return to Winnipeg when the 2020-21 season begins in North America. NHL training camps are tentatively set to start on Nov. 17.

Forward Andrei Chibisov elected to sign a three-year deal with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL on Aug. 4 when he was not included on the Jets return-to-play roster. Chibisov played two seasons with the Magnitogorsk club prior to signing a one-year entry-level contract with Winnipeg in June of 2019.

And on July 29 it was announced goalie Arvid Holm, the Jets 6th round pick in 2017, would remain with Farjestads BK for the 2020-21 season.

