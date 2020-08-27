Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

52 distracted driving charges laid during traffic blitz in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 10:52 am
Peterborough police conducted a distracting driving traffic blitz this week.
Peterborough police conducted a distracting driving traffic blitz this week. File/Getty Images

A two-day traffic blitz in Peterborough earlier this week resulted in 67 charges being laid, police said.

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Peterborough police traffic services unit conducted an enforcement blitz targeting distracting driving.

Police say a total of 67 charges were laid during the blitz, 52 for distracted driving.

Read more: B.C. court rules disabling cellphone while driving still constitutes distracted driving

If convicted, an offence for distracted driving can be a $615 fine, three demerit points and a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Trending Stories

“Distracted driving has surpassed impaired driving as the leading cause of death on Canadian roads,” traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson said. “People need to understand that when you are driving, you are not to use or hold any cellular device, including while stopped at a red light.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police remind motorists that if you cannot resist the temptation to use a phone while driving, then you should not be driving or should be putting the phone somewhere out of reach.

Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving
Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PoliceDistracted DrivingTraffic Blitzdistracted driving chargesdistracted driving traffic blitzPeterborough Police Traffic Services Unitphone driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers