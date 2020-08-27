52 distracted driving charges laid during traffic blitz in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day traffic blitz in Peterborough earlier this week resulted in 67 charges being laid, police said.

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Peterborough police traffic services unit conducted an enforcement blitz targeting distracting driving.

Police say a total of 67 charges were laid during the blitz, 52 for distracted driving.

If convicted, an offence for distracted driving can be a $615 fine, three demerit points and a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

“Distracted driving has surpassed impaired driving as the leading cause of death on Canadian roads,” traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson said. “People need to understand that when you are driving, you are not to use or hold any cellular device, including while stopped at a red light.”

Police remind motorists that if you cannot resist the temptation to use a phone while driving, then you should not be driving or should be putting the phone somewhere out of reach.

