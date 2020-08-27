Police investigate serious collision on Anthony Henday Drive in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision in northeast Edmonton led to major traffic delays along Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.

Edmonton police said they were investigating a “serious injury collision” in the eastbound lanes of the Henday at 66 Street.

EMS, police and fire crews were on scene Thursday morning, attending to a vehicle that was in the centre median of the ring road.

Video from the Global 1 News helicopter appeared to show one vehicle was involved in the collision. The roof of the vehicle appeared to have been cut open for emergency crews to get inside.

Traffic was down to one lane heading east on the Henday, with vehicles staying in the far right lane to get through the area.

Just before 7 a.m., traffic along eastbound Anthony Henday Drive was backed up to 97 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Edmonton police investigate a serious collision along eastbound Anthony Henday Drive at 66 Street Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

More to come…