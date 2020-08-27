Child taken to hospital after fall from window in northeast Calgary

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after police say he fell from a second-storey window at a home in Calgary’s northeast Wednesday night.
Police were called to a home on La Valencia Green Northeast just after 10 p.m.
Police said the boy fell out the window, rolled down the roof and landed on the driveway.
He was taken to hospital with bruises and a possible concussion, according to police. He was in stable condition, police said.
On Thursday morning, police said they had concluded their investigation.
