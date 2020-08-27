Menu

Child taken to hospital after fall from window in northeast Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 9:59 am
Calgary police were called to a home on La Valencia Green Northeast Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 after a child fell out of a second-storey window.
Calgary police were called to a home on La Valencia Green Northeast Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 after a child fell out of a second-storey window. Global News

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after police say he fell from a second-storey window at a home in Calgary’s northeast Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on La Valencia Green Northeast just after 10 p.m.

Police said the boy fell out the window, rolled down the roof and landed on the driveway.

Read more: Toddler taken to hospital after falling from window of southeast Calgary home

He was taken to hospital with bruises and a possible concussion, according to police. He was in stable condition, police said.

On Thursday morning, police said they had concluded their investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
