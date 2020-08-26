Highway 99 closed between Pemberton and Lillooet due to motorcycle crash

A stretch of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed Wednesday afternoon due to what RCMP called a “serious motorcycle incident.”
Mounties reported the incident shortly before 5 p.m., and said the route was closed in both directions.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how seriously anyone was injured.
“Expect the roadway to be closed for the next few hours,” said police.
DriveBC reported the incidet between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road, about 27 kilometres north of Pemberton.
Raising awareness about motorcycle safety
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments