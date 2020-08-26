Highway 99 closed between Pemberton and Lillooet due to motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed Wednesday afternoon due to what RCMP called a “serious motorcycle incident.”

Mounties reported the incident shortly before 5 p.m., and said the route was closed in both directions.

ROAD ALERT: Highway 99 on the Duffy Lake Road passage between Pemberton and Lillooet is closed in both directions due to a serious motorcycle incident. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect roadway to be closed for the next few hours. @MountainFMradio @PiqueNews @DriveBC — Whistler RCMP (@WhistlerRCMP) August 26, 2020

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how seriously anyone was injured.

“Expect the roadway to be closed for the next few hours,” said police.

DriveBC reported the incidet between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road, about 27 kilometres north of Pemberton.

