Highway 99 closed between Pemberton and Lillooet due to motorcycle crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 9:10 pm
A stretch of Highway 99 was closed Wednesday due to a serious motorcycle crash.
A stretch of Highway 99 was closed Wednesday due to a serious motorcycle crash. File

A stretch of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed Wednesday afternoon due to what RCMP called a “serious motorcycle incident.”

Mounties reported the incident shortly before 5 p.m., and said the route was closed in both directions.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how seriously anyone was injured.

“Expect the roadway to be closed for the next few hours,” said police.

DriveBC reported the incidet between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road, about 27 kilometres north of Pemberton.

Raising awareness about motorcycle safety
Raising awareness about motorcycle safety
