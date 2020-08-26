Police asking for help in locating missing Erin, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Erin, Ont.

In a tweet, OPP said 31-year-old Sean Large was last seen on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. but they didn’t say where.

He is driving a 2018 Ford F-150 with Ontario licence plate 08EP84. The colour of the pickup truck was not provided.

Police said they are concerned about for his wellbeing and anyone who sees him is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

#Wellington OPP searching for missing 31yr old Sean LARGE of #ErinTwp. Described as male, medium build, light skin, dark hair operating a 2018 Ford F150 PN#08EP84 with cap. Last seen Aug.25 at 3 pm. Concern for wellbeing. Call 1-888-310-1122 if seen. ^cr pic.twitter.com/3m5DWMa5eq — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 26, 2020

