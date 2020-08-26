Menu

Canada

Police asking for help in locating missing Erin, Ont. man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 8:39 pm
Wellington County OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Erin, Ont.
Wellington County OPP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Erin, Ont.

In a tweet, OPP said 31-year-old Sean Large was last seen on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. but they didn’t say where.

He is driving a 2018 Ford F-150 with Ontario licence plate 08EP84. The colour of the pickup truck was not provided.

Police said they are concerned about for his wellbeing and anyone who sees him is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

