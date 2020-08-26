Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Flood outlook issued by Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 4:06 pm
On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, with local rainfall accumulations in the range of 50 to 75 millimetres.
Courtesy: Heather Elless

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook on Wednesday, saying that rain may result in flooding of low-lying areas.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, with local rainfall accumulations in the range of 50 to 75 millimetres.

Read more: Ontario launches new flooding strategy but no financial commitment provided

“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the local conservation authority says.

“As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.”

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority’s weather conditions statement is in effect through Thursday.

Children are advised to say away from all watercourses.

Video shows stormy skies, flooded streets in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood
Video shows stormy skies, flooded streets in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaBarrie weatherLake SimcoeLake Simcoe Region Conservation AuthorityInnisfil floodingSimcoe County floodingbarrie floodingLake Simcoe flooding
