Flood outlook issued by Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook on Wednesday, saying that rain may result in flooding of low-lying areas.
On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, with local rainfall accumulations in the range of 50 to 75 millimetres.
“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the local conservation authority says.
“As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.”
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority’s weather conditions statement is in effect through Thursday.
Children are advised to say away from all watercourses.
Comments