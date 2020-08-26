Menu

Comments

Sports

Canadiens coach Julien says he is feeling ‘100 per cent’ after heart procedure

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien says he is feeling “100 per cent” after undergoing a heart procedure during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Julien had a stent installed in a coronary artery Aug. 13 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto after complaining of chest pains.

Read more: Canadiens head coach Claude Julien on his way home to Montreal after coronary procedure

The procedure came a day after Montreal opened its first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena.

Call of the Wilde: the comeback Habs are still in the game
Julien said in a teleconference with reporters that he didn’t suffer a heart attack and was ready to return to work had the Canadians advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Associate coach Kirk Muller took over behind the bench in Julien’s absence.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens head coach hospitalized for chest pain

The 60-year-old Julien said Muller did a good job in charge, as the Canadiens pushed the heavily favoured Flyers to six games before bowing out.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
