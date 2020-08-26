Canadiens coach Julien says he is feeling ‘100 per cent’ after heart procedure

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien says he is feeling “100 per cent” after undergoing a heart procedure during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Julien had a stent installed in a coronary artery Aug. 13 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto after complaining of chest pains.

The procedure came a day after Montreal opened its first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena.

Julien said in a teleconference with reporters that he didn’t suffer a heart attack and was ready to return to work had the Canadians advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Associate coach Kirk Muller took over behind the bench in Julien’s absence.

The 60-year-old Julien said Muller did a good job in charge, as the Canadiens pushed the heavily favoured Flyers to six games before bowing out.