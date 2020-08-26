Two Londoners charged with violating Municipal Elections Act: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., men are facing charges under the Municipal Elections Act following an OPP investigation stemming from the city’s 2018 election.

On Wednesday, OPP announced that members of its Anti-Rackets Branch had charged Randy Warden, 60, of London with failing to identify himself on election campaign advertising.

Warden is a former council candidate from London’s 2018 election who sought to represent Ward 5. He lost the seat to Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, who was elected to council for another term.

OPP have also charged Barry Phillips, 56, of London with failing to register as a third-party advertiser.

In June of last year, Phillips admitted to creating a website during the municipal election that targeted then-Ward 10 incumbent Virginia Ridley.

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen, who won the seat over Ridley, was linked to the website in January after local PR firm Blackridge Strategy released an alleged invoice to the councillor for “Attack ads against Virginia Ridley.”

A day after the invoice was released, Van Meerbergen denied the allegations, telling reporters, “I can say with absolute assurance our campaign had nothing do to with these websites.”

The allegations against Van Meerbergen have not been proven in court and OPP told Global News it does not plan on laying any additional charges following its investigation into the election.

Documents released by Blackridge at the time also suggested the firm was paid by Warden to create the website that targeted Cassidy.

The new charges stem from a scandal that first came to light during London’s 2018 municipal election, when Cassidy and Ridley, both of whom were up for re-election at the time, voiced concern after fake websites, made to look like their own, began targeting the candidates.

The website targeting Cassidy said she couldn’t be trusted, citing her high-profile affair with former mayor Matt Brown.

The website that targeted Ridley described her as a “colossal spendthrift” and “greedy.” It also accused her of child abuse for bringing her son to a lengthy budget meeting.

OPP Staff Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the year-long investigation was launched following a request from the London Police Service.

“They asked us to assist them in this investigation. There were allegations of third-party advertising violations contrary to the Municipal Elections Act,” Schmidt said.

“At this point, there are no other grounds to lay any other charges… as far as the OPP and Anti-Rackets Branch is concerned, this investigation is complete.”

Warden and Phillips are scheduled to appear in a London courthouse on Sept. 28.