Court documents show websites targeting incumbent councillors in 2018 London election registered to 2 men

A lawyer representing Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy and former Ward 10 Coun. Virginia Ridley says the pair have obtained a Superior Court order that seeks to identify the creators of websites allegedly targeting the then-incumbent councillors during London’s 2018 municipal election.

Lawyer Susan Toth writes in a release that the court order directs the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), GoDaddy, Medium, Wix.com and Facebook Canada to disclose all information about those who created the websites.

Toth added that as of Thursday morning, CIRA, GoDaddy and Wix.com have disclosed the information requested.

A disclosure from CIRA, included in an email from Toth to Global News Radio 980 CFPL, showed that the websites maureencassidy.ca and virginiaridley.ca had a transfer of ownership to a Ronald Young of London on Oct. 3, 2018.

Prior to the transfer, the disclosure showed an Amir Farahi of London had reregistered maureencassidy.ca on May 22, 2018, more than four years after the website was originally registered by a Maureen Cassidy.

Farahi’s name appears again in the original registration for virginiaridley.ca, which the CIRA reports took place the month prior to the transfer of ownership to Young. Disclosures from GoDaddy and Wix.com also stated that a number of payments had been billed to a credit card registered under an Amir Farahi of London.

Affidavits from Cassidy and Ridley state that the two had suspicions the websites were created by Amir Farahi of Blackridge Strategy, a public relations firm that worked on a number of campaigns during the 2018 municipal election.

Ridley’s affidavit states that she had learned the website bearing her name was hosted by GoDaddy with a page created by Wix.com. When attempting to take down the website, Ridley clicked on a button for users who had lost their username, login or password.

This brought Ridley to a page that asked for a domain name. When Ridley entered virginiaridley.ca, the affidavit states she was then prompted to provide a cellphone number. Her personal cellphone number was not accepted, but Farahi’s cellphone number was accepted, and Ridley received a confirmation that a username and/or password reset message had been sent to the number, according to the affidavit.

Ridley’s affidavit added that this took place the night before the ownership of virginiaridley.ca was transferred to Young. Cassidy’s affidavit states both maureencassidy.ca and virginiaridley.ca were taken down hours after Ridley had entered Farahi’s cellphone number.

On Oct. 16, Ridley sent a letter through her legal counsel to Farahi demanding an apology for the websites. The letter never received a response, the affidavit says.

The affidavits then reference an interview with CTV News on Oct. 25 in which Farahi said he was being framed and that someone had stolen his identity to set up the websites that targeted Cassidy and Ridley.

The affidavits stated that Farahi was hoping to find out who created the websites but added that both Cassidy and Ridley do not know what steps Farahi has taken to do so.

Speaking to the Craig Needles Show on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, Toth said that Farahi’s lack of a response to a cease-and-desist letter sparked confusion.

“I will say that if what he initially said, which is that it was not him behind it, I would think that he would’ve welcomed this kind of an application,” Toth said.

“This application is really about trying to find out the truth.”

There is no mention of a Ronald Young in either affidavit.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has reached out to Farahi for comment but, as of publication time, has not received a response.

The websites gained traction in October 2018 after Cassidy and Ridley claimed that websites made to look like their own began circulating misleading information.

Toth added in her statement that the two experienced “an unprecedented level” of personal attacks, including Facebook pages and blogs, along with the aforementioned websites.

Money was spent purchasing lawn signs and Facebook ads and on creating the misleading websites, according to Toth.

Toth told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the next step for her clients is to make the public aware of what’s happening.

“We’re trying to be very transparent and provide exactly what’s been provided to us,” Toth said.