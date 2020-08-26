Child rushed to trauma centre after east-end Toronto collision

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a child has been rushed to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision in east-end Toronto on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Lilian Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a child to a trauma centre.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

It is unclear the circumstances leading up to the collision.

More to come.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av E + Lilian Dr

* 12:25 pm *

– 2 car crash

– Young child with serious injuries

– Medics o/s checking the child

– Officers to assist with emergency run

* Please move over to give emergency units room*

– Roads closed in area#GO1608495

^dh pic.twitter.com/jfAkzf7uJH — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 26, 2020

