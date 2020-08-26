Menu

Canada

Child rushed to trauma centre after east-end Toronto collision

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 1:19 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a child has been rushed to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision in east-end Toronto on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Lilian Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a child to a trauma centre.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

It is unclear the circumstances leading up to the collision.

More to come.

