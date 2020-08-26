Child rushed to trauma centre after east-end Toronto collision

Toronto police say a child has been rushed to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision in east-end Toronto on Wednesday.
Emergency services responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Lilian Drive just before 12:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a child to a trauma centre.
Police said roads are closed in the area.
It is unclear the circumstances leading up to the collision.
More to come.
