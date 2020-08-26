Toronto officers involved in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet won’t face charges: Ontario’s police watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog says there are “no reasonable grounds” to charge any of the Toronto officers involved in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from the 24th storey of her High Park apartment in May.

The Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU said there were six officers inside the home at the time of the incident, while Korchinski-Paquet’s mother and brother were in the hallway.

The agency said based on director Joseph Martino’s review of the evidence, it was determined “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s death.”

The decision comes after the arm’s-length agency interviewed all six officers, along with 15 civilian witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said investigators also received a written statement from the Korchinski-Paquet’s father, with whom she had been speaking on the phone.

The death sparked protests across Toronto, along with calls for better resources for police and other emergency services when they respond to calls about people in mental health distress.

READ MORE: Lawyers for Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family says their investigation suggests potential for charges

Korchinski-Paquet died on May 27. Knia Singh, a lawyer for her family, said Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, had called 911 because her daughter was in distress over a family conflict and the call was made out of “safety” and “concern.”

READ MORE: Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death reinforces need for major mental health and policing reforms, advocates say

Singh said Korchinski-Paquet, her mother and brother all met police in the hallway leading to their 24th-floor apartment. He said the mother pleaded with officers to take Korchinski-Paquet to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) for mental health support. Family members said she was also having an epileptic seizure.

When Korchinski-Paquet told officers she needed to use the bathroom, Singh said officers followed her into the apartment unit and that when her brother tried to get her, he was stopped. She later fell from the balcony.

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of July, more than 100 friends and family of Korchinski-Paquet held a public memorial in her honour, as well as the first annual Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk for Justice through High Park. The event was organized with the help of Black Lives Matter Toronto.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Regis Korchinski-Paquet died when she fell from her balcony while officers were in her unit. Her mother had called police for assistance after a domestic conflict and had asked them to take her to CAMH. Here’s a full thread of everything we know so far: https://t.co/TVICwiIRPI — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) August 26, 2020