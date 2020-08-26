Guelph Catholic school board lays out mandatory mask policy for grades 1-12

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s Catholic school board says all students in grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear a mask while attending class.

The decision by the Wellington Catholic District School Board was made last week and comes after consultation with the area’s public health unit.

The mask protocol does not include kindergarten students, however incoming director of education Mike Glazier said they will be strongly encouraged.

In an email on Wednesday, Glazier said it will take some time to develop routines and build a tolerance to wearing masks for long periods of time.

“Our students and staff will need breaks from wearing masks as well, so we will be encouraging breaks outdoors to provide opportunities for fresh air, exercise and a chance to have a break from wearing the masks throughout the day,” he said.

Students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 will also be required to wear masks on school buses.

Glazier added that as per provincial guidelines, all school-based staff will be required to wear masks and those in close contact with students will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment.

The Upper Grand District School Board, which covers public schools in Guelph, has already announced its own mask policy.

It will see every student, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3, wear a mask in school.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce previously told Global News that the province supports local school boards making changes to support their needs.

“Our plan is a living document — it is meant to be augmented and adapted, and we recognize that school boards have developed plans that best suit their local needs,” spokesperson Caitlin Clark said in an email.