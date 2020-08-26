Man accused of abducting child in Cape Breton now facing charges of obstructing a peace officer

Send this page to someone via email

Darcy Doyle, the man accused of abducting an Indigenous girl in Cape Breton, made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

He spoke only briefly over tele-remand, acknowledging that he’d heard the instructions from the judge at Sydney Provincial Court.

The 47-year-old from Mira Gut, N.S., was remanded into custody until Sept. 2, where he’ll appear for a bail hearing on the charge of abducting a child under the age of 16.

He’s also facing two new charges, according to Chris Hansen of the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service.

Doyle’s been charged with two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

In his appearance scheduled for Sept. 2, the 47-year-old will also face an assault charge in connection with an incident on Wagmatcook First Nation in December 2019.

Doyle was found Saturday with an Indigenous girl who had been missing for over a week. Nova Scotia RCMP said they located the 14-year-old from We’koqma’q First Nation, along with Doyle, in an isolated part of Cape Breton early Saturday.

There is a publication ban in place protecting the identity of the girl.

Doyle was ordered to have no contact with her while on remand.

The RCMP said this weekend that its investigation into the case is ongoing, but it has come under criticism for not issuing an Amber Alert when the girl went missing.

The Mounties have told Global News that Amber Alerts are only issued when an abduction is suspected, and it did not initially suspect that was the case when the girl went missing.

—With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim and Elizabeth McSheffrey