Peterborough and area Catholic schools rolling out staggered start for students’ return to classes

Peterborough and area Catholic schools will have a staggered start for the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, beginning on Sept. 10.

On Tuesday evening, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board announced its back-to-school plans for all of its 15,000 students throughout central Ontario.

“We know that for some families, a staggered start creates challenges, but we do feel a gradual start to the year will benefit our staff and students greatly,” the board stated.

Classes were scheduled to start on Sept. 8, however, the board said the extended staggered start will give officials more time to prepare schools for enhanced safety measures, classroom organization, reorganizing transportation services, preparing remote/virtual learning and easing students back into a “new” school routine.

The new start dates for the 2020-21 school year are:

Elementary:

Students whose surnames begin with the letters A – K attend Sept. 10 and Sept. 14.

Students whose surnames begin with the letters L – Z attend Sept. 11 Sept. 15.

Secondary:

Grade 9: Sept. 10 and Sept. 15.

Grade 10: Sept. 11 and Sept. 15.

Grades 11 and 12: Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

All students at PVNC will begin full attendance on Sept. 16.

Elementary schools will reopen to staff on Aug. 31 and individual schools may determine a different staggered entry schedule for first-year kindergarten students, the board said.

“We are currently planning to implement virtual learning on the same staggered schedule,” the board stated. “More information about our virtual school will be communicated in the near future.”

Earlier this week, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board announced its staggered start scheduled for public schools throughout central Ontario.