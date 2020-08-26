Menu

Health

N.S. woman in appeals court to prevent husband from receiving medically assisted death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia's appeals court is scheduled to hear a case on medically assisted dying.
Nova Scotia's appeals court is scheduled to hear a case on medically assisted dying. File Photo

Nova Scotia’s appeals court is scheduled to hear a case Wednesday involving a woman who is trying to stop her husband from receiving medical assistance in dying.

The woman is appealing a lower court decision that rejected her request for an interlocutory injunction against her husband until the full case can be heard on its merits.

In his Aug. 7 decision, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski concluded the man would suffer irreparable harm if such an injunction were granted.

The man’s request for medical aid in dying was approved and scheduled for July.

According to court documents, the man says he is near the end of his life due to advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but his wife maintains his wish to die is based on anxiety and delusions.

The couple are in their 80s and have been married 48 years.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
