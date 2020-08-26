OPP issue reminder about life-jackets following rescue call on Lake Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are issuing a reminder about life-jackets after officers were called to rescue a group of youths who had drifted out from the shore in Lake Erie.

Haldimand County OPP say they were called to Lakeshore Road in Selkirk, Ont., at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after a witness reported four youths, who were on two paddleboards, were struggling to get back to shore.

Police say the youths were not wearing life-jackets and were nearly one kilometre from the shoreline when the rescue call was made.

While emergency crews were responding, they were updated that the youths had made it back onto shore and, other than being shaken up from the ordeal, they were in good health.

OPP is reminding the public to make safety a priority and always wear an approved personal flotation device or life-jacket, regardless of how strong of a swimmer you are.