Fort Edmonton Foundation launches ‘Light the Midway’ campaign for 1920s midway renovation

Fort Edmonton Park is inviting park goers to shine a light on its next chapter.

The “Light the Midway” campaign encourages Edmontonians to purchase a $50 light bulb as a donation to support the park’s renovations.

The Fort Edmonton Foundation launched the fundraiser to help cover the costs of expanding the 1920s style Johnny L. Jones Midway.

“We set a goal of $1 million because we thought it would be achievable. Twenty-thousand bulbs is very close to the number of bulbs that are actually on the midway,” said Fort Edmonton Foundation’s executive director Janet Tryhuba.

The midway will recreate a visit to a carnival 100 years ago, featuring a bigger ferris wheel, a maze and a tethered balloon ride.

“You are given a symbolic bulb when you donate, so you can take that home and share your story of what Fort Edmonton Park means to you on social media,” Tryhuba said.

Fort Edmonton Park’s enhancement project will cost $165 million and has received funding from all three levels of government and the foundation.

“It’s one of those places that is a tangible living history experience,” Jason Clarke, president of the Fort Edmonton Foundation said. “You can reach out and touch history.”

The park will also feature a new Indigenous Peoples Experience and a new front entry and guest services plaza.

“It’s magical for us to look back and share the experiences that our early pioneers and Indigenous people experienced in this land,” Tryhuba said.

“It’s a place where people can see their own history and share the stories of Edmonton. They can share that with the next generation.” Tweet This

A birdeye’s view of the Indigenous Peoples Experience at Fort Edmonton Park. Courtesy/Fort Edmonton Park

The park is scheduled to reopen to the public in Spring 2021 and you can purchase a bulb on the foundation’s website.

Funds are also being raised to initiate the expansion of the Hotel Selkirk.