Hope Blooms receives $250k to build new community kitchen amid COVID-19

Hope Blooms, a popular Nova Scotia social enterprise best known for its organic salad dressings is building a new kitchen in Halifax’s north end.

The decision comes after receiving an investment from the Government of Canada.

The $250,00 non-repayable contribution was announced Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of a safe, sustainable food supply for all Canadians,” said the Government of Canada in a press release.

“The government is committed to giving businesses and communities the tools they need to be part of the economic recovery and emerge stronger than before,” it added.

Hope Blooms is a social enterprise that empowers and teaches leadership skills to at-risk youth in the high-needs community of North End Halifax.

The money will be used to create a new 3,000 square-foot commercial community kitchen, which is aimed at providing youth with the resources and space they need to create their agri-food social enterprise initiatives.

According to the government, newcomers and community members who have started their own food-related social enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures will also have access to the kitchen.

The new kitchen will be located on the North End Hope Blooms Community Grounds next to its 4,000-square-foot organic garden and greenhouse.