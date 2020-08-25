Regina police investigating death on Cameron Street

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service, along with the Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service, is investigating the death of a male on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on Monday evening.

Police said they were dispatched to the area at approximately 7 p.m. responding to a call of an injured person. EMS attended the call and pronounced the male dead.

No other details have been released by police as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

