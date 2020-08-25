Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating death on Cameron Street

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 1:33 pm
Regina police and Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of a male on Cameron Street Monday evening.
File / Global News

The Regina Police Service, along with the Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service, is investigating the death of a male on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on Monday evening.

Read more: Attempted murder becomes city’s 9th homicide of 2020, Regina police say

Police said they were dispatched to the area at approximately 7 p.m. responding to a call of an injured person. EMS attended the call and pronounced the male dead.

No other details have been released by police as they continue to investigate.

Read more: Regina mother charged in death of 18-month-old son makes 1st court appearance

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

InvestigationRegina PoliceDeathRegina Police ServiceReginamaleCameron StreetSaskatchewan Coroner Service
