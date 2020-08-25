2 arrested, 1 wanted in stolen Mercedes and firearm investigation: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman were arrested Monday and another woman is still wanted by London police in connection with a series of events that began with the theft of a vehicle at the end of July and ended with a heavy police presence along Jalna Boulevard.

According to police, a black 2010 Mercedes E550 was reported stolen from a Thames Centre car dealership on July 31. A licence plate was reported stolen that same day through the OPP.

Just over three weeks later, police say two women and a man went to “the residence of acquaintances on Glenwood Avenue,” northwest of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue North, at around 9:50 a.m. Monday. One of the women was armed with a firearm and police say a verbal altercation with the home’s occupants escalated and threats were made towards one of the female occupants.

Witnesses called police and the three suspects fled the area in a black Mercedes, police say, adding that checks of the licence plate revealed the plates had been reported stolen.

According to police, the vehicle was found driving dangerously in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street and, after a short pursuit, an officer in the area of Highbury and Bradley avenues used a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle. Two tires were deflated but the vehicle continued westbound on Bradley before being found abandoned on Jalna Boulevard.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found brass knuckles, the barrel of a black handgun, and .22 calibre blank fire ammunition.

At roughly 10:40 a.m., officers searching the area found and arrested two suspects, age 25 and 38, both of London. They are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The 25-year-old woman is also charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order.

The third suspect was not found, but police have charged a 31-year-old London woman by way of warrant of arrest with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Police say officers are still looking for Meghan Aileen Orton, 31, but have not released any suspect description or photo.

No injuries were reported in the incidents and police have yet to recover the firearm.

