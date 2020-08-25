Quebec expands food aid program for vulnerable students to all schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced Tuesday that a food aid measure for vulnerable students will be extended to all preschools, elementary and high schools for the upcoming school year.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the funds can be used to serve breakfast, lunch or snacks to students during school or daycare hours.

The school will contact the parents of the students to let them know about the service. Children can be enrolled in the program throughout the school year.

The assistance program is getting an increase of $11 million in funding, which represents about a 60 per cent boost from the previous year.

The funding was previously only given to schools with a certain percentage of students from low-income families, which prevented vulnerable students at other schools from being provided assistance.

Roberge is asking the schools to set up an emergency distribution network so that the food aid service continues.