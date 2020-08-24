Menu

Crime

Dangerous offender hearing continues for 35-year-old repeat sex offender

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 7:27 pm
Dangerous offender hearing continues for 35-year-old Coaldale man
A dangerous offender hearing continued for Trevor Pritchard on Monday. The Coaldale man has been convicted five separate times, for crimes including sexually assaulting underage girls and possessing child pornography. Taz Dhaliwal was in the courtroom and has the latest.

Thirty-five-year old Trevor Pritchard, a repeat sex offender, was back in court on Monday for a hearing which will determine whether he will be designated as a dangerous offender.

The hearing comes after Pritchard was convicted on various sexual assault, luring and child pornography charges over a 15 year period.

Richard was most recently convicted in January 2019 on charges of sexual assault, luring and possession of child porn, relating to two 14-year-old girls. He was also sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in April. 2018, to luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

He has similar convictions for sexually assaulting underage girls from 2004, 2009 and 2010.

Read more: Dangerous offender hearing continues in Lethbridge for repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard

On Monday the Crown prosecutor entered two pieces of evidence, which they say are relevant to proving to the court — beyond a reasonable doubt — that Pritchard is indeed a dangerous offender to society.

On Tuesday the judge will decide whether the evidence is admissible.

A witness testimony was also provided from a previous supervisor with Quest Support Services in Lethbridge. The supervisor worked with Pritchard from 2013 to 2016 during his stay at their live-in residence.

Read more: Dangerous offender hearing underway in Lethbridge for repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard

Quest Support offers help to adults with developmental disabilities. In court, the former Quest supervisor said Pritchard was not motivated to attend or participate in ‘goal setting’ meetings aimed at helping him. The worker also said some of the goal setting meetings would end abruptly due to Pritchard getting upset.

Due to his unwillingness to accept the supports, Quest decided to end their relationship with him in June 2016.

This week’s proceedings are expected to carry on until Thursday and then continue with another three-day session in December.

