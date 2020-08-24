Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Possible cliff-jumping death investigated at North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:47 pm
Death at Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon park
First responders were called to Twin Falls on Sunday after a person cliff jumping went into the water and failed to resurface.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a sudden death in an area of Vancouver’s North Shore known for cliff-jumping.

First responders were called to Lynn Canyon Park on Sunday evening. Sources told Global News a person was jumping at Twin Falls when they failed to resurface.

The BC Coroners Service said it’s too early to speculate on the cause of death.

Online video raises safety concerns in Squamish
Online video raises safety concerns in Squamish

RCMP are also investigating.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lynn Canyon has long been a popular spot for cliff-jumping.

Read more: North Vancouver fire crews spend long weekend rescuing hikers, cliff jumpers

Last summer, nearly a dozen first responders rescued a young woman from the waters near the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge after she was injured while cliff-diving.

Warning signs are posted throughout the area to warn the public of the dangers.

— With files from Sean Boynton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cliff jumpingcliff jumping deathLynn Canyon deathNorth shore cliff jumpingLynn Canyon Park deathTwin Falls death
Flyers
More weekly flyers