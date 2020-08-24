Possible cliff-jumping death investigated at North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Park

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a sudden death in an area of Vancouver’s North Shore known for cliff-jumping.

First responders were called to Lynn Canyon Park on Sunday evening. Sources told Global News a person was jumping at Twin Falls when they failed to resurface.

The BC Coroners Service said it’s too early to speculate on the cause of death.

RCMP are also investigating.

Lynn Canyon has long been a popular spot for cliff-jumping.

Last summer, nearly a dozen first responders rescued a young woman from the waters near the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge after she was injured while cliff-diving.

Warning signs are posted throughout the area to warn the public of the dangers.

— With files from Sean Boynton