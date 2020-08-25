Winnipeg man hoping to find stolen motorcycle that helped him overcome addiction

Send this page to someone via email

When Remy Affleck purchased a motorcycle two years ago, it was about more than just getting back into riding.

The Winnipeg man started riding motorcycles in his late teens, but stopped for several years to deal with personal issues, including substance abuse.

“I stepped away from it for a number of years to (focus on) family and other issues and then a few years ago I got back into it again,” said Affleck, who now regularly speaks to people struggling with substance abuse at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

“This was the first bike that I purchased since I’ve been back to riding. It was an important purchase for me and it was a symbol of me getting my life back on track, and it’s gone. And I don’t believe I’m going to get it back.”

On Saturday, Affleck returned from work to find his bike was missing from his parking spot outside his downtown Winnipeg apartment.

“It was a shock,” Affleck told Global News.

“It’s a real shame; this bike deserved a lot better than what it got. And for me, I can’t replace it. I can get a new motorcycle, but I can’t get this bike, and I‘d just really like to have it back.

“I’ve been there, I struggled myself. I don’t’ know whether the person that took the bike has addictions-related issues or other things that happened in their lives, but I get it. This really hurts. This kind of stuff affects everybody. It hurts me financially, it hurts me emotionally, it hurts me spiritually.”

Motorcycle thefts rising

According to statistics from the Winnipeg Police Service, motorcycle thefts have been increasing in recent years.

In June, 20 motorcycles were reported stolen in the city, a slight increase from June 2019 when 19 motorcycles were stolen, and significantly higher than the five-year average of 11.

In May of this year, 22 motorcycles were stolen in Winnipeg, up from the previous year, and double the five-year average.

The numbers are also notably higher than previous years. In 2018, 13 motorcycles were stolen each month in May and June, and in 2017 seven motorcycles were reported stolen in May and nine were reported stolen in June.

