18-year-old accused of shooting ceiling at rental in Hamilton arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say an 18-year-old accused of firing a gun into the ceiling of a short-term rental property on Aberdeen Avenue in early August was arrested in the GTA on the weekend.

On Monday, investigators revealed the young man was brought back to Hamilton by authorities to face “several” firearm-related charges connected to a “disturbance” at a residence around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Three men were alleged to have confronted a property manager with “intimidating behaviour” after being asked to leave the premises.

Police say after the shooting incident, all three exited the building and were last seen driving away in a grey SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The accused is an 18-year-old from Peel Region and is facing a number of charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and several others connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate