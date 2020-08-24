Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old accused of shooting ceiling at rental in Hamilton arrested: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:19 pm
Hamilton police say an 18-year-old they believe fired off a gun in short-term rental in early August was arrested on the weekend.
Hamilton police say an 18-year-old they believe fired off a gun in short-term rental in early August was arrested on the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say an 18-year-old accused of firing a gun into the ceiling of a short-term rental property on Aberdeen Avenue in early August was arrested in the GTA on the weekend.

On Monday, investigators revealed the young man was brought back to Hamilton by authorities to face “several” firearm-related charges connected to a “disturbance” at a residence around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Read more: Police identify teen accused of firing gun in Hamilton short-term rental

Three men were alleged to have confronted a property manager with “intimidating behaviour” after being asked to leave the premises.

Trending Stories

Police say after the shooting incident, all three exited the building and were last seen driving away in a grey SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The accused is an 18-year-old from Peel Region and is facing a number of charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and several others connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate
Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton ShootingAberdeen Avenueshooting in Hamiltonfirearm discharged in hamilton short-term rentalshots fired at hamilton rental
Flyers
More weekly flyers