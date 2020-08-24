Menu

Winnipeg zoo says farewell to baby red panda after battle with pneumonia

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 12:26 pm
Little Red sleeping at the Assiniboine Park Zoo on Aug. 21.
Little Red sleeping at the Assiniboine Park Zoo on Aug. 21. Facebook / Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is saying farewell to one of its young residents.

The zoo announced the sad news Monday that a red panda cub, known as Little Red, died over the weekend after a lengthy bout with pneumonia.

Assiniboine Park Zoo breeds and releases 'critically endangered' butterflies

“Our little red panda cub had been battling pneumonia along with other health challenges for several weeks,” said the zoo on social media.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their messages of support for Little Red over the past few weeks. Our dedicated veterinary care team did everything in their power to help the little guy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The red panda cub was a popular animal at the zoo after he was unable to bond with his mother and required regular bottle-feeding from zoo staff.

The zoo posted Aug. 21 that the cub was being provided with round-the-clock care, including oxygen, antibiotics and abdominal ultrasounds, in an attempt to solve his various health concerns.

Friends of Little Red are being encouraged to leave their condolences on the zoo’s Facebook page.

