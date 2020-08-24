Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Guelph crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries over the weekend in a crash near the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Gordon and Fountain streets at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a motorcycle and an SUV collided and the person on the bike was taken to a hospital in Hamilton.

Officers shut down a stretch of Gordon Street for several hours for the investigation and thanked the community for avoiding the area.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

